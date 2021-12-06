Deadline for energy awards extended 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) has extended the deadline for applying for State Energy Conservation Awards-2021 till December 8 to ensure maximum participation. APSECM has planned to present these awards with an objective to give recognition to various organisations, establishments and industries which have made special efforts to reduce energy consumption by adopting best measures and showcase AP’s achievements in the energy efficiency sector.

During an interaction with Energy Secretary Srikant Nagulapalli and other officials on the eve of national energy conservation week-2021, the chief secretary and chairman of APSECM Sameer Sharma directed the energy secretary to ensure utmost participation of general public and other stakeholders in this national energy conservation week being celebrated from 14 to 20 Dec.