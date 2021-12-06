IMA urges Centre & State to set up solatium claim centres

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Andhra Pradesh chapter president C Srinivasa Raju has urged both the Central and State governments to set up fast-track claim centres to expedite providing solatium to the kin of Covid-19 victims.

Addressing mediapersons here on Sunday, Srinivasa Raju said that the Omicron variant is different from the Delta variant and is not as dangerous as the latter variant. He said the people need not panic and the impact of the new variant is yet to be studied.

The only way to check the spread of the new variants is to follow Covid protocol like using masks and sanitiser, and maintaining physical distance, he said. In spite of 85 doctors losing their lives during the two waves, the IMA is ready to stand in forefront in the fight against the impending third wave, he said.

Referring to IMA activities, Srinivasa Raju said the public health, qualified affordable medical education and welfare of the members are top priority of the IMA new executive committee. He called on all IMA branches in flood-affected districts to provide all possible help to the needy and work along with government machinery. Cloth, medical kit and utensils were distributed by Kadapa IMA branch, Srinivasa Raju added.

Active casesload at 2,122

Number of new Covid-19 cases continued to remain below 200-mark in the State in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday.

The State logged another 154 new infections from 30,079 samples, taking the State’s tally to 20,73,730.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Sunday evening, Chittoor district reported 30 new cases, which is highest in the State in the last 24 hours, followed by 20 cases in Visakhapatnam, 18 in West Godavari and 16 in Guntur. Out of 13 districts, eight districts have reported new cases in double digits, while remaining five districts reported new cases in single digit. Least number of new cases were reported in Kurnool (1)

Meanwhile, 177 patients recovered on the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 20,57,156. Four fatalities were also reported in the last 24 hours.

The State’s toll went up to 14,452. Among the new casualties, two were reported in Guntur district, while Chittoor and Krishna reported one each.

The number of active cases in the State continues to hover around 2,000 and on Sunday it was 2,122. Highest number of active cases were in East Godavari district (393) and the lowest in Kurnool (9).