13 missing in Cheyyeru deluge yet to be traced even after 17 days

S Nagaraja Rao By

Express News Service

KADAPA: Even 17 days after the Cheyyeru deluge that left a trail of devastation in Rajampet mandal, the bodies of 13 missing people are yet to be traced.

Family members search for

Sk Sabzar Basha, a shepherd,

who drowned in Cheyyeru

four days ago

(Photo | Express)

In flash floods of Cheyyeru following a breach of the Annamayya project bund on November 19, a total of 37 people of downstream villages went missing. The bodies of only 24 victims could be traced so far. Search is still going on for the remaining 13 victims.

Family members of the missing people, who lost the hope of seeing their dear ones alive, are anxious to get the bodies. They are searching for the bodies in bushes along the Cheyyeru river and in debris left by the flash floods. They are also contacting people of villages located downstream of Cheyyeru to know if any bodies are found along the river course.

Jada Nagaraju (50) of Mandapalle went missing on November 19. His wife Rajamma went to Kuwait for work. On that fateful day, he was reported to have gone to a temple on the Cheyyeru bank.

His daughter Deepa, who lives with her husband in Chityal, rushed to her maternal house after the Cheyyeru deluge. Shocked on knowing that her father went missing, she searched for him everywhere and lodged a complaint with Mannuru police. She is still hopeful of finding her father alive.

There are several people like Deepa, who are making frantic search all along the course of Cheyyeru for their dear ones. Some villagers are complaining that there has been no proper response from revenue and police officials to their queries about the missing persons.