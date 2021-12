By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Three women CPI Maoists were arrested by Mampa police in Koyyuru mandal of Visakhapatnam on Monday. The arrested Maoists were identified as Marri Valasi alias Rame/Bharati/Lalitha, Vanatala Lakshmi alias Sangeth, and Korradevi alias Sita.

While Valasi carried a Rs 4 lakh reward the others carried Rs 1 lakh rewards each. Valasi joined the ‘balala sangham’ of Maoists in 2004. Later, she was promoted as an area committee member of Galikonda Dalam in 2016.