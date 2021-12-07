STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh adds 122 new Covid positives, 169 recoveries; 2,030 active cases remain

The daily growth in the State’s Covid-19 tally continued to remain below the 200-mark.

Published: 07th December 2021 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

covid testing, bengaluru

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The daily growth in the State’s Covid-19 tally continued to remain below the 200-mark. In the 24 hours ending 9 am Monday, the State logged another 122 new infections from 18,788 samples tested, which took the gross to 20,73,852.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Monday evening, East Godavari reported 31 new cases, the highest single-day spike of the day, followed by 18 cases in Chittoor and Guntur each, and 15 new cases in Visakhapatnam and Krishna districts each. 

The remaining eight districts added less than 10 new cases each, Only five districts reported the new cases in double digits, while others saw their aggregate rise in single digit. Praksam district did not report any new case even as Kurnool and Vizianagaram districts logged one case each. 

Meanwhile, 213 patients recovered on the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 20,57,369. Only one fatality, from Krishna district, was reported in the State in the 24 hours.

