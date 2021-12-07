STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Polavaram: Central funds only for irrigation component

After PPA makes final recommendation on revised cost of Rs 55,548, investment clearance will be given: Union government

Work in progress at Polavaram

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre made it clear that funds will be allocated only for the irrigation component of the Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP).

In a written reply to YSRC MP V Viajayasai Reddy’s question on Polavaram project funding in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bisweshwar Tudu said the Advisory Committee in February 2019 had recommended Rs 55,548 crore as the second revised cost estimate of Polavaram project at the 2017-18 price level. 

The revised cost committee, which examined the recommendation, approved only Rs 35,950 crore as revised cost estimate for the irrigation component in its report in Mach 2020. After the Polavaram Project Authority makes its final recommendation, investment clearance for the project will be given, the minister explained.

He said the Central government has only agreed to bear the total expenditure of the irrigation component of the Polavaram project from April 1, 2014. Accordingly, the expenditure incurred by the State government on the project is being reimbursed after the Polavaram Project Authority and Central Water Commission scrutinise the bills submitted by the State government and clearance of the Union Finance Ministry.

According to him, from 2014 Rs 11,600 crore was reimbursed to Andhra Pradesh and another Rs 711 crore reimbursement was recommended by the PPA and CWC.

‘Catch the rain’

With regard to ‘Catch The Rain’ campaign under Jal Shakti Abhiyan, Bisweswar Tuda said till date 7,97,502 works were taken up in Andhra Pradesh. 

The objective of the campaign is to utilise every drop of rainwater.  The Union Minister said as part of the campaign, water conservation, rainwater harvesting, traditional water sources conservation, restoration of tanks borewells, watershed development, afforestation, training programme and kisan melas have been taken up across the country. 

Polavaram  project

  • Rs 55,548 crore: Second revised cost estimate of Polavaram project at 2017-18 price level 
  • Rs 35,950 crore: Revised estimate cost for the irrigation component 
  • Rs 11,600 crore: Amount reimbursed to State by the Centre 
  • Rs 711 crore: Reimbursement recommended by the PPA and CWC
