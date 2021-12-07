STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh HC asks Anantapur DEO to do social service

People have lost confidence in several public institutions. Let it not be the case with judiciary, the court observed while passing the sentence in the contempt case.

Published: 07th December 2021 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Andhra Pradesh High Court.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday asked Anantapur district education officer K Samuel do social service for a week as a punishment for contempt of court. He was asked to bear the food expenditure of any orphanage or old-age home in the district for the period. 

Passing the judgement, Justice B Devanand observed that negligence in implementing directions of the court is nothing but insulting it. “People have lost confidence in several public institutions. Let it not be the case with judiciary,” he observed.

In 2019, senior grade teacher P Venkataramana from Anantapur district filed a petition in the High Court with regard to notional seniority. After hearing the case, the court directed the officials to provide the petitioner with notional seniority. However, the court orders were not implemented.

Venkataramana filed a contempt petition in the court last year. Dealing with the case, Justice Devanand directed principal secretary (School Education) B Rajasekhar, then commissioner Chinna Veerabhadruudu and the Anantapur DEO to appear before the court in person. 

On Monday, the three officials appeared before the judge for hearing on the petition. The principal secretary and the ex-commissioner were declared not guilty. When the judge sought an explanation, Samuel begged for forgiveness and accepted the punishment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court Contempt of court Andhra Pradesh Education Department
India Matters
A woman registers herself to receive a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated: PM says important to keep up momentum
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Omicron scare: New clusters erupt near Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru district
Passengers waiting infront of Rapid PCR centre at Chennai International Airport. (Photo | Express)
Rapid PCR test at Chennai Airport takes a toll on international travellers
Satyanarayana and his friends help an elderly orphan woman at Kakinada government general hospital. (Photo | Express)
Group of friends looks after orphans in Kakinada hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp