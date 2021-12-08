STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra BJP chief Somu Veeraraju announces retirement from active politics after 2024 elections

Pointing at himself, BJP State chief Somu Veeraraju said he never aspired for any position or post despite being in politics for 42 years.

Published: 08th December 2021 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veerraju

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veerraju (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking everyone by surprise, BJP State chief Somu Veeraraju has announced that he will quit active politics after the 2024 elections. Addressing the media here on Tuesday, he sought a public mandate for the BJP in the State in 2024, and pointed out that the party has governments in 18 States already.

“Today, we are playing the active role of the Opposition in the State championing the cause of the people. All we request is that people give their mandate to the BJP in the next elections as it has the capability to rule the State in a just manner and ensure its development,” he said.

Pointing at himself, he said he never aspired for any position or post despite being in politics for 42 years. Taking exception to the criticism that he cannot win a direct election and would even lose deposit, the BJP State chief said in 2014 when the TDP chief tried to lure him to contest election for Rajamahendravaram on TDP ticket promising ministerial berth he declined the opportunity. “I have decided to stay away from active politics after the 2024 elections.” 

Lambasting the State government for its attitude against the Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, he demanded to know what was the need for the minister to read the script given by Sujana Chowdary. “He is well aware of what is happening in Andhra Pradesh. The State government has set up a commission to inquire into the Annamaya project breach as a mere eyewash, and nothing concrete will come from it,” he said and reiterated his demand for a judicial inquiry into the incident. 

Somu also found fault with the government for its criticism for ‘proposing’ to close the steel plant and sought to know if it had not winded up sugar factories, dairies, spinning mills and others. “What about its efforts to sell the Payakaraopeta sugar factory? 

Alleging large-scale corruption in the State government, he claimed that a SP in Rayalaseema is receiving Rs 5 crore per month from red sander smugglers. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Somu Veeraraju Andhra Pradesh BJP
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp