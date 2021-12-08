Andhra BJP chief Somu Veeraraju announces retirement from active politics after 2024 elections

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking everyone by surprise, BJP State chief Somu Veeraraju has announced that he will quit active politics after the 2024 elections. Addressing the media here on Tuesday, he sought a public mandate for the BJP in the State in 2024, and pointed out that the party has governments in 18 States already.

“Today, we are playing the active role of the Opposition in the State championing the cause of the people. All we request is that people give their mandate to the BJP in the next elections as it has the capability to rule the State in a just manner and ensure its development,” he said.

Pointing at himself, he said he never aspired for any position or post despite being in politics for 42 years. Taking exception to the criticism that he cannot win a direct election and would even lose deposit, the BJP State chief said in 2014 when the TDP chief tried to lure him to contest election for Rajamahendravaram on TDP ticket promising ministerial berth he declined the opportunity. “I have decided to stay away from active politics after the 2024 elections.”

Lambasting the State government for its attitude against the Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, he demanded to know what was the need for the minister to read the script given by Sujana Chowdary. “He is well aware of what is happening in Andhra Pradesh. The State government has set up a commission to inquire into the Annamaya project breach as a mere eyewash, and nothing concrete will come from it,” he said and reiterated his demand for a judicial inquiry into the incident.

Somu also found fault with the government for its criticism for ‘proposing’ to close the steel plant and sought to know if it had not winded up sugar factories, dairies, spinning mills and others. “What about its efforts to sell the Payakaraopeta sugar factory?

Alleging large-scale corruption in the State government, he claimed that a SP in Rayalaseema is receiving Rs 5 crore per month from red sander smugglers.