Sulur helicopter tragedy: Lance Naik from Andhra Pradesh among deceased

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Lance Naik B Sai Teja (27), the personal security officer to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, from Andhra Pradesh was also among those who lost their lives in the helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu Wednesday.

Sai Teja, who joined the Indian Army in 2013, was from Eguva Regada village of Kurabalakota mandal in Chittoor district. He is survived by wife, a daughter and a son. Indian Army officials conveyed the tragic news of his untimely death to his family members. He last spoke to his wife, Shyamala, and a boy aged four and girl aged two years over a video call Wednesday morning, his relatives said.

Sai Teja was from an agriculture family. His father Mohan is farmer and mother Bhuvaneswari is a housewife. His brother Mahesh is also working in the army as a jawan and is currently posted in Sikkim.

IN PICS| ​CDS General Bipin Rawat to YS Rajasekhara Reddy: Prominent Indians who died in air crashes

Sai Teja shifted his family to SBI Colony in Madanapalle town for the education of his children one year back. After hearing news of his sudden demise, a pall of gloom descended on Eguva Regada village and SBI Colony in Madanapalle town. His parents and relatives left for Tamil Nadu Wednesday night.

Sai Teja had been accompanying General Bipin Rawat on all his tours. Sai Teja joined as the SPO of General Bipin Rawat seven months back. He came to Tamil Nadu along with the General on a two-day tour to the state. His last visit to his home was during Vinayaka Chavithi festival three months back and had spent one month with his family. He promised to apply for leave and return home for Sankranti festival in January, family members said.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy condoled the death of General Bipin Rawat, Lance Naik Sai Teja and others who died in the chopper crash.

Deeply anguished by the demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat ji & his wife. My prayers go out to the families of the Armed Forces Personnel who lost their lives in this horrific tragedy, including AP's brave son, Lance Naik B Sai Teja, who was PSO to the CDS.@IAF_MCC @adgpi @indiannavy — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) December 8, 2021

"Deeply anguished by the demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat ji & his wife. My prayers go out to the families of the Armed Forces Personnel who lost their lives in this horrific tragedy, including AP's brave son, Lance Naik B Sai Teja, who was PSO to the CDS,'' tweeted the Chief Minister.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan expressed deep anguish and sadness over the demise of General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and other defence personnel.

Governor Sri Harichandan expressed profound grief over the loss of lives in the Army helicopter crash and said that the death of Gen. Bipin Rawat is a great loss for the nation. — Biswa Bhusan Harichandan (@BiswabhusanHC) December 8, 2021

Harichandan expressed profound grief over the loss of lives in the Army helicopter crash and said that the death of Gen. Bipin Rawat is a great loss for the nation. The Governor said "I pray for eternal peace to their souls and offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members."

I join the nation in mourning the death of Gen Bipin Rawat Ji, Mrs Madhulika Rawat Ji and 11 other persons on board who have died in the tragic Mi-17 helicopter crash today. Gen Rawat Ji's demise is a huge loss to our Armed Forces. Deepest condolences to the bereaved families. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) December 8, 2021

TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu also condoled the death of the CDS and Sai Teja. He wanted the State government to extend all possible support for the family of Sai Teja.