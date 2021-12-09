STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh: Parents lock school in dilapidated condition over safety concerns

The parents demanded the authorities to immediately resolve the issue otherwise their children will be at risk.

Published: 09th December 2021 07:39 AM

Parents locked the gate of Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School at Soganuru on Wednesday

Parents locked the gate of Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School at Soganuru on Wednesday

By K Madhu Sudhakar
Express News Service

KURNOOL: Fearing safety of their children, whose school building is in a dilapidated condition, the parents on Wednesday morning picked their wards from the school and locked the school gates alleging that there was no response from the district administration to get the repair works done. 

The incident took place at Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School in Soganuru village of Yemmaganur mandal. The parents alleged that no official responded to their complaints after half of the portion of ceilings of two classrooms fell down a few weeks ago. 

Ramanjaneyulu, a parent said they are concerned about the safety of their children as they were uncertain as to when something will fall on them while attending the school. “It is better to run the classes under trees or the nearest temple instead of this dilapidated school,’’ he suggested. 

The parents demanded the authorities to immediately resolve the issue otherwise their children will be at risk. As many as 235 students are enrolled in the school from classes 1 to 7. The school has nine teachers, including one head master. The school is the oldest one among the mandal parishad schools. 

Even after a few of the classrooms were fully damaged and even the ceiling of a few rooms collapsed, it was not renovated in the first phase of Nadu-Nedu scheme. Around 1,044 schools out of the approximate 2,990 were selected and renovated under the scheme in the first phase at a cost of `218.26 crore across the district. 

This school has been listed in the second phase proposals under Nadu-Nedu, Andhra Pradesh Samagra Shiksha Additional Project Coordinator (APC) for Kurnool district K Venu Gopal said. “Proposals have been sent to the government after identifying dilapidated and old schools under the Nadu-Nedu scheme,’’ he said.

