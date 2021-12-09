Andhra Pradesh: Two contacts of foreign returnee from Srikakulam test positive

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Two primary contacts of a foreign returnee who tested positive for Covid-19 at Umilada village in Santhabommali mandal of the district, have also tested positive for coronavirus. The district administration, which sounded an alert in the wake of Omicron threat, has laid emphasis on tracing and testing contacts of the foreign returnee, besides implementing Covid protocol strictly.

It has conducted Covid tests on 70 primary contacts of the foreign returnee so far. In all, 24 contacts underwent Covid test on Tuesday and 46 on Wednesday. Two of the 24 test results came out positive. The results of foreign returnee’s samples which were sent to the CCMB in Hyderabad for genome sequencing, are still awaited.

DM&HO Jagannadha Rao told TNIE that Umilada village was declared a containment zone. “All steps have been taken to prevent the spread of Covid. The two contacts who tested positive, have been kept under home isolation,” the DM&HO said.

He, however, said there is no need to panic and people should strictly follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour to protect themselves from coronavirus, besides getting vaccine jab.

Apart from following the proven strategy of tracing and testing contacts to combat the pandemic, the district administration has laid emphasis on Covid vaccination.

A total of 20,18,895 lakh vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries in the district so far. Of the total, 6,07,630 people have been fully vaccinated, while 14,11,265 have received the first dose.

“We want to fully vaccinate all the eligible people in the district at the earliest to combat the possible third wave of Covid,” the DM&HO added.

