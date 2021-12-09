STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven Maharashtra sexagenarians on ‘protect Godavari’ mission reaches Andhra's Rajamahendravaram

The sexagenarian team from Nashik in Maharashtra reached Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday. 

Published: 09th December 2021 07:21 AM

The sexagenarian team, which embarked on a cycling expedition from Nashik to promote cleanliness of River Godavari

The sexagenarian team, which embarked on a cycling expedition from Nashik to promote cleanliness of River Godavari

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: With twin objectives of promoting the clean-up of River Godavari and the importance of cycling for good health, a seven-member team of Nashik Cyclists Foundation embarked on Godavari Parikrama Yatra on November 25. The sexagenarian team from Nashik in Maharashtra reached Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday. 

The team was given a warm welcome at Pushkar Ghat by Godavari Parirakshana Samithi (GPS) chairman TK Visveswara Reddy. The yatra on the east side of Godavari will conclude at Antarvedi on Thursday. Later, the yatra will resume on the west side of Godavari and reach Nashik after covering nearly 3,000 km. Chandrakant Naik, a member of the team, said, “Our main aim is to promote an awareness among masses about the need to keep Godavari clean. We are covering 100 km a day as part of our cycling expedition.’’

Retired Army officer Kulkarni said, “Cycling is the best way to improve health. “We have been promoting cycling in a big way. Throughout our journey, we have seen the beauty of Godavari. Unfortunately, the river is getting polluted with waste and sewage water at many places. The government should evolve an action plan to protect Godavari from pollution,” he said. The Nashik Municipal Corporation has initiated several measures to promote cycling. 

The Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation should initiate measures to promote cycling in a big way in the city, which helps curb vehicle pollution, the cycling team said. The team includes Chandrakant Naik, a retired Air Force officer, Shriram Pawar, a retired bank manager, Ramesh Dhotre, a retired lecturer in a medical college, Shiv Narayana Mishra, Ulhas Kulakarni, Hemant Khelukar, retired army officers, and Ramnath Saundane, a retired railway officer.

