STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu vows to start party cleansing from Kuppam

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has said cleansing in the party to weed out the ‘covert’ and ‘disloyal’ will commence from his own constituency Kuppam.

Published: 09th December 2021 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief and former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu chaired a party meeting on July 19, 2021.

TDP supremo and leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has said cleansing in the party to weed out the ‘covert’ and ‘disloyal’ will commence from his own constituency Kuppam.

Addressing the party leaders from Kuppam constituency, including those who contested the recent municipal elections at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Wednesday, the TDP chief said those who worked against the party interest will not be spared. “Only those who are loyal and have strived for strengthening the party will be given preference. Young leaders from the grassroot level will be encouraged,” he said.

Analysing the factors that led to TDP defeat in Kuppam, Naidu asked those who contested 25 municipal wards to submit a detailed report in a sealed cover on the issues they faced internally and externally and said based on those reports future course of action will be decided.

Lambasting his opponents for what he called below the belt politics, TDP chief said he has not faced such a situation in his long political career. “There is a need for capable leadership at the constituency level and below to face such situations,” he said. 

Admitting that last-minute selection of party candidates has become counterproductive, Naidu said those who were in touch with people and fought for their problems have got good results. “A mason, a lift operator, a painter and a petty vendor have won the elections and their success should be made a case study, so it could act as a guide for others,” he observed.

The TDP chief said hereafter, those who fight with others for their own political motives will be kept at bay. Also, those who are only focusing on ‘buttering’ the leaders instead of working at the field-level will face the heat. He was all praise for women in Kuppam who fought against the ‘fake’ voters. 

He said besides overconfidence, rivals’ propaganda, fake votes, police high-handedness and luring the voters in an unethical manner were major reasons for the defeat in Kuppam. When SR Balakurma, a TDP worker, asked Naidu to have his own house in Kuppam and visit the town once in every three months, he said he would consider it. 

Panel for home turf 

Naidu announced a coordination committee for strengthening the party in Kuppam and said it will constantly monitor all developments. The TDP chief pointed out that they lost election in seven wards in just 350 and less vote margin

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu TDP
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp