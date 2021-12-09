STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three killed in road accident in Andhra's Prakasam district

Three people were died in a road mishap that occurred on the National Highway near Chevuru village in Gudluru Mandal of Prakasam district on Wednesday morning. 

Published: 09th December 2021

Image for representation (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Three people were died in a road mishap that occurred on the National Highway near Chevuru village in Gudluru Mandal of Prakasam district on Wednesday morning. 

According to the police, Sri Venkateswara Vedic University Professor Srinivasacharyulu (58) and his wife Rajya Lakshmi (55) were travelling to Ongole in their car to attend a function. When their car reached Chevuru village around 8.30 am, the vehicle collided with a lorry which was parked on the road side margin. 

