Andhra Pradesh: No welfare schemes for 113 involved in making, transporting liquor

The decision to stop the welfare schemes to the beneficiaries was taken by ITDA PO R Kurmanath. 

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: In an attempt to curb illicit liquor production and transportation in the Andhra-Odisha border, Parvathipuram ITDA has withheld government welfare schemes to 113 people. These people, who hail from eight sub-plan mandals under the ITDA limits, were reportedly involved in the illegal trade and their names are in police chargesheets for the crime. 

Free ration, pension, Rythu Bharosa, YSR Asara, Aarogya Sri and fee reimbursement schemes under Navaratnalu have been stopped for 30 beneficiaries in Parvathipuram, 11 in Jiyyammavalasa, 14 each in Komarada and Kurupam, 17 in Salur, 7 each in Pachipenta and Makkuva  and 13 in GL Puram. On Thursday, orders were issued to withhold the schemes to five beneficiaries in Salur. 

“To curb the illegal transportation and production of liquor in Vizianagaram agency, we have stopped welfare schemes to at least 113 beneficiaries in 8 sub-plan mandals. We will take stern action against people involved in illegal transportation of liquor in Andhra - Odisha border,” the ITDA project officer said.

