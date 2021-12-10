Reconsidering decision on Mahila police: Govt to Andhra Pradesh HC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Thursday informed the Andhra Pradesh High Court that they are reconsidering the GO 59 issued in June this year making women protection secretaries in village and ward secretaries as ‘Mahila Police’ and making them part of the police department.

Government pleader YN Vivekananda on behalf of the State Government, requested the division bench comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mihsra and Justice BS Bhanumathi to give some time for filling a detailed affidavit on the issue. Considering the request, the Court adjourned the case hearing to December 23.

Three separate public interest litigations were filed in the High Court challenging the GO and urged the Court to declare the GO as in violation of Police Act and the Constitution. They requested the Court to cancel the government order. Petitoners’ counsel Narra Srinivas Rao urged the Court to record the statement of government pleader that the government is reconsidering the GO. Objecting to it, Vivekanada said they have only asked the court for some more time to submit details.

Principal Secretary (Home) Kumar Vishwajeet issued orders on June 23 designating the women protection secretaries as ‘Mahila Police’ by amending the Service Rules issued in 2019. A set of new clauses were also incorporated in the Andhra Pradesh (Grama Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarsi) Subordinate Service Rules, 2019, stating that the Mahila Police would be given the same uniform and power as lady constable.