Active caseload drops to 1,954 after Andhra records 156 COVID infections, 188 recoveries

Chittoor district reported the highest of 31 fresh infections followed by 27 in West Godavari.

Published: 12th December 2021 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh reported a slight increase in new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday. The recoveries, however, were higher than the fresh cases leading to further drop in the active cases.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, 156 new infections were reported from more than 31,000 samples in the past 24 hours. The State has so far reported more than 20.74 lakh infections from above 3.07 crore samples so far.

Chittoor district reported the highest of 31 fresh infections followed by 27 in West Godavari.

The remaining districts reported less than 25 cases, while six districts logged less than 10 new cases and accounted for 23 new cases. Kurnool reported the lowest of one case.

Seven districts reported more cases when compared to Friday. Kadapa and Kurnool districts reported a similar number of cases as that of Friday.

The four Rayalaseema districts reported 38 new infections, while the three north coastal Andhra districts logged 23 cases.

A total of 188 patients recovered from the virus, taking the overall recoveries to over 20.58 lakh and bringing down the caseload to 1,954.

East Godavari district has the highest of 412 active cases, while the remaining districts have less than 300 caseload.  

Kurnool has just four active cases, the lowest among all the 13 districts and the only district with caseload in single digits.

In all, five districts have less than 100 active cases.

Three more fatalities took the overall deaths to 14,465. One death each was reported from Krishna, Nellore and Visakhapatnam districts.

