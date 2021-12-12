Andhra Pradesh records first Omicron case as passenger from Ireland tests positive in Vizianagaram 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh reported its first Omicron positive case on Sunday, December 12, 2021, as a 34-year-old international traveller, who came from Ireland to Vizianagaram district tested positive for the new variant of COVID-19.

The genome sequencing was done at CCMB, Hyderabad, which confirmed the Omicron variant.

Although in the re-test (RT-PCR) conducted on December 11, he tested negative for COVID-19, indicating that he has recovered, he has been kept under observation as a precautionary measure.

According to Dr Hymavathi, director of the public health department, the patient who came from Ireland to Mumbai Airport, was tested and found negative in the COVID-19 RT-PCR Test. He was allowed to travel and came to Visakhapatnam on November 27.

On conducting a retest (RT-PCR) at Vizianagaram, he tested positive for COVID-19. His sample was sent to CCMB, Hyderabad for Genome Sequencing and the result was declared as Omicron Positive.

“However, today, he does not have any symptoms and looks hale and healthy. He was re-tested (RT-PCR) on December 11 and tested negative for COVID-19. There are no other Omicron cases in the state,” Dr Hymavathi told TNIE.

This is the first case of Omicron identified in the state. So far a total of 15 foreign travellers were found positive for COVID-19 in RT PCR tests and all 15 samples were sent to CCMB for genome sequencing.

Out of 10 samples, for which results were received only one has been confirmed and results of the remaining five samples are awaited. Health department officials urged the public not to worry and believe in any rumours, but continue to take precautions and follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour like social distancing, wearing of mask, washing hands regularly.

According to Vizianagaram District medical and health officer, P Ramana Kumari Covid tests were conducted to all 40 primary and secondary contacts of the patients and all of them tested negative, but as a precautionary measure, they were sent to home isolation