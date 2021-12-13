3rd ghat road to Tirumala a reality soon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The long-standing demand of the people of Kadapa district for the third ghat road to Tirumala from Railway Kodur is going to be realised soon. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board of Trustees made a resolution in this regard.

The proposed route for the third ghat road is said to be the path taken by legendary saint-poet Tallapaka Anamacharya to reach Tirumala from his native village Tallapaka located in the present-day Rajampet mandal.

Once the new ghat road becomes a reality, the distance between Kadapa and Tirumala will be reduced by 40 kms and there will not be any need to go through Tirupati. The proposed route will pass through Railway Koduru, Kukkala Dodi, Mamanduru and 18 km through Seshachalam Hills. Compared to the existing two ghat roads, this will be the easiest one.

It is a preferred route by those from Kadapa trekking to Tirumala and Kadapa Zilla Parishad chairman Akepati Amarnath Reddy, who has been trekking this route for 18 years with his followers.