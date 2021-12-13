STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

3rd ghat road to Tirumala a reality soon

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board of Trustees made a resolution in this regard. 

Published: 13th December 2021 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees’ vehicles queue up near Alipiri as traffic was allowed to ply on only one of the two ghat roads leading to Tirumala, on Thursday, Dec 3, 2021

Devotees’ vehicles queue up near Alipiri as traffic was allowed to ply on only one of the two ghat roads leading to Tirumala, on Thursday, Dec 3, 2021. (Photo | EPS, Madhav K)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The long-standing demand of the people of Kadapa district for the third ghat road to Tirumala from Railway Kodur is going to be realised soon. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board of Trustees made a resolution in this regard. 

The proposed route for the third ghat road is said to be the path taken by legendary saint-poet Tallapaka Anamacharya to reach Tirumala from his native village Tallapaka located in the present-day Rajampet mandal. 

Once the new ghat road becomes a reality, the distance between Kadapa and Tirumala will be reduced by 40 kms and there will not be any need to go through Tirupati. The proposed route will pass through Railway Koduru, Kukkala Dodi, Mamanduru and 18 km through Seshachalam Hills. Compared to the existing two ghat roads, this will be the easiest one.

It is a preferred route by those from Kadapa trekking to Tirumala and Kadapa Zilla Parishad chairman Akepati Amarnath Reddy, who has been trekking this route for 18 years with his followers. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirumala Ghat Road Kadapa Tirumala Ghat road Seshachalam forests Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams TTD
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp