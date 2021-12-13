NTR Manasa Sarovaram in Guntur to open for public soon

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: NTR Manasa Sarovaram which was neglected for almost 10 years will soon be ready to host people. People not just from the city but from various regions used to visit the amusement park as it was once a popular tourist attraction.

The park, located 6 kms away from Guntur city, is spread across an area of 53 acres. It was inaugurated in 1999 and attracted many visitors for over a decade. However, as there was no municipal corporation for the last 11 years to take up regular development works, the tourist spot was left unattended. As a result, the park became a spot for various illegal activities.

The amusement park offered water sports, boating and other facilities which attracted close to 15,000-18,000 people during the holiday season.

Recently, GMC officials have taken up development works at the park in two phases. Under the first phase, they have decided to develop lawns, children’s park, sports sections, boating, horse riding, and fountains with Rs 20 lakh.

Municipal commissioner Ch Anuradha recently visited the park and inspected the progress of works. She instructed the officials to renovate washrooms and set up basic amenities including lighting and safe drinking water in the park.

The civic body chief also directed them to remove waste plants from the ponds and renovate them, so that boating facilities could be offered.

She informed that as per the plan, the works should be completed by the end of this month. If the works are completed as per schedule, citizens could visit the amusement park during the Sankranti holidays.