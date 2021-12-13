STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

NTR Manasa Sarovaram in Guntur to open for public soon

NTR Manasa Sarovaram which was neglected for almost 10 years will soon be ready to host people.

Published: 13th December 2021 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

A view of Manasa Sarovaram park

A view of Manasa Sarovaram park (Photo | Express)

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: NTR Manasa Sarovaram which was neglected for almost 10 years will soon be ready to host people. People not just from the city but from various regions used to visit the amusement park as it was once a popular tourist attraction.

The park, located 6 kms away from Guntur city, is spread across an area of 53 acres. It was inaugurated in 1999 and attracted many visitors for over a decade. However, as there was no municipal corporation for the last 11 years to take up regular development works, the tourist spot was left unattended. As a result, the park became a spot for various illegal activities.

The amusement park offered water sports, boating and other facilities which attracted close to 15,000-18,000 people during the holiday season. 

Recently, GMC officials have taken up development works at the park in two phases. Under the first phase, they have decided to develop lawns, children’s park, sports sections, boating, horse riding, and fountains with Rs 20 lakh. 

Municipal commissioner Ch Anuradha recently visited the park and inspected the progress of works. She instructed the officials to renovate washrooms and set up basic amenities including lighting and safe drinking water in the park. 

The civic body chief also directed them to remove waste plants from the ponds and renovate them, so that boating facilities could be offered. 

She informed that as per the plan, the works should be completed by the end of this month. If the works are completed as per schedule, citizens could visit the amusement park during the Sankranti holidays.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NTR Manasa Sarovaram Guntur Municipal Corporation
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp