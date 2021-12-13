Stage protest in front of BJP office for Vizag Steel Plant: YSRC to Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC MLA Ambati Rambabu came down heavily on Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan for targeting the state government over privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant rather than impressing upon the Centre to drop the plan.

Speaking to the media at the party central office on Sunday minutes after Pawan Kalyan ended his deeksha, the MLA said it is the Jana Sena Party that is sailing with the BJP, whose government at the Centre is privatising the plant. The State government has passed a resolution in the Assembly opposing the privatisation. “The YSRC has submitted many petitions and our party MPs have raised their voice against privatisation of VSP in Parliament,’’ he said.

He dared Pawan Kalyan to protest in front of BJP office holding placards demanding that the Centre stop privatisation of steel plant and alleged that people have no trust in him. He slammed Pawan for alleging that the state government was obstructing his movies. The state government has taken a policy on online ticketing and it has nothing to do with Pawan, he clarified.