Andhra Pradesh High Court dismisses review petition on Vidya Deevena order

Published: 14th December 2021 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday refused to review its directions to credit the amount under Jagananna Vidya Deevena (Fee Reimbursement)  and scholarship amounts to the accounts of the respective college managements instead of the accounts of the beneficiaries’ mothers. 

Justice K Viajayalakshmi dismissed the review petition filed by the State government against the cancellation of GO 28 issued in June last year for crediting the amounts under Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme to the accounts of beneficiaries’ mothers. 

Farmers move HC

Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi president R Shiva Reddy and secretary G Tirupati Rao filed a writ petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday challenging the police department’s refusal of permission to the proposed public meeting in Tirupati on December 17. Shiva Reddy said when they applied for permission, police sought some clarifications. However, even after providing the same, they issued orders on December 10 denying permission for the meet.

TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court Jagananna Vidya Deevena Amaravati agitation Andhra Pradesh Capital
Comments

