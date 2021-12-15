4-lane bypass road to resolve traffic woes

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With the rising population and traffic issues in Bapatla, the officials have decided to extend the bypass road leading to national highway 216A.

The 8.7 km long road will be extended into a four-lane road. The works will be taken up as part of the extension of the highway from Penumudi village in Repalle to Stuvartpuram in Bapatla mandal.

The total cost of the project is Rs 628 crore. The works which began in 2016 had to be completed by March 2021 as per target. However, due to court cases, Covid-19 pandemic and continuous rains, the works got delayed. The NHAI officials are speeding up the works to complete them by March 2022.

Though the initial plans were to lay a two-lane bypass road in Bapatla town from market yard to engineering college, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote a letter to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, on the request of Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupati, to grant an additional amount for the extension of the road to a four-lane. The request was granted and an additional amount of Rs 87 crore was sanctioned.