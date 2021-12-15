STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh High Court dismisses GO on cinema theatre ticket price cut

The government issued the GO on April 8 and it was challenged by exhibitors in the High Court. 

Published: 15th December 2021 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday struck down the GO 35 issued by the State government, reducing rates of movie tickets in theatres in municipal corporations, municipalities, Nagar Panchayats and Gram Panchayats. The government issued the GO on April 8 and it was challenged by exhibitors in the High Court. 

When the case came up for hearing, government pleader V Maheswara Reddy said the government is empowered to control the prices of movie tickets and the GO was issued after taking into consideration the opinions of exhibitors and distributors. He contended that it was unfair on the part of theatre managements to increase the ticket price based on the budget of a movie. The decision was taken in public interest, he said.

Senior counsel B Adinarayana Rao, appearing on behalf of the theatre managements, said the decision was taken without considering the views of those in the film industry. He said the committee constituted to look into the issue had the principal secretary (home) as a member and not as its head as mandated.

Justice C Manavendranath Roy struck down the GO stating that the principal secretary did not lead the committee set up by the government, but was made a member, which is against the previous verdicts of the HC. He said the exhibitors can implement the same procedure in vogue before the issuance of the GO 35 and directed them to inform joint collectors, who are the licence issuing authority, about the increase in ticket prices.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Cinema tickets Andhra Pradesh High Court
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Omicron outbreak in India: Booster likely for Covaxin recipients first, say sources 
Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron. (AP)
Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO | Covid 19
PM Modi carrying inspections with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | Twitter)
Will religion help BJP in UP polls? Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Leena Nair longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (Photo | Facebook)
Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Leena Nair as CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp