STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rayalaseema Forum moves Andhra Pradesh HC seeking nod for meet

The Amaravathi farmers, who undertook a padayatra to Tirupati from Amaravathi with the demand of Amaravathi as the sole capital, have also proposed a public meeting in Tirupati on the same day, Dec 17

Published: 15th December 2021 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Rayalaseema Intellectual Forum approached the High Court seeking directions to the Tirupati police to give permission for their proposed public meeting in Tirupati on December 17.

The Amaravathi farmers, who undertook a padayatra to Tirupati from Amaravathi with the demand of Amaravathi as the sole capital, have also proposed a public meeting in Tirupati on the same day.

In the petition, the Forum representatives M Purusotham Reddy, Dr. D Masthanaiah and G Jayachandra Reddy said denial of permission for the public meeting amounts to suppressing their rights. Forum representatives M Purusotham Reddy, Dr. D Masthanaiah and G Jayachandra Reddy said denial of permission for the public meeting amounts to suppressing their rights. They maintained that the Forum supports the Andhra Pradesh State government’s proposal to decentralise administration and they welcome

Kurnool in Rayalaseema as the judicial capital of the State

They said the Forum has the responsibility to create awareness among the people about their rights, their share in river waters. They  said that they have made all arrangements to hold the public meeting in a peaceful and democratic manner duly following Covid regulations but the police have denied permission for the same. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rayalaseema Intellectual Forum Amaravathi farmers padayatra Andhra Pradesh capital Andhra pradesh High Court
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Omicron outbreak in India: Booster likely for Covaxin recipients first, say sources 
Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron. (AP)
Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO | Covid 19
PM Modi carrying inspections with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | Twitter)
Will religion help BJP in UP polls? Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Leena Nair longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (Photo | Facebook)
Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Leena Nair as CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp