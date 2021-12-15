Rayalaseema Forum moves Andhra Pradesh HC seeking nod for meet

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Rayalaseema Intellectual Forum approached the High Court seeking directions to the Tirupati police to give permission for their proposed public meeting in Tirupati on December 17.

The Amaravathi farmers, who undertook a padayatra to Tirupati from Amaravathi with the demand of Amaravathi as the sole capital, have also proposed a public meeting in Tirupati on the same day.

In the petition, the Forum representatives M Purusotham Reddy, Dr. D Masthanaiah and G Jayachandra Reddy said denial of permission for the public meeting amounts to suppressing their rights. Forum representatives M Purusotham Reddy, Dr. D Masthanaiah and G Jayachandra Reddy said denial of permission for the public meeting amounts to suppressing their rights. They maintained that the Forum supports the Andhra Pradesh State government’s proposal to decentralise administration and they welcome

Kurnool in Rayalaseema as the judicial capital of the State

They said the Forum has the responsibility to create awareness among the people about their rights, their share in river waters. They said that they have made all arrangements to hold the public meeting in a peaceful and democratic manner duly following Covid regulations but the police have denied permission for the same.