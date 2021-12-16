Survey on street kids in Krishna district from today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Joint Collector (Welfare) K Mohan Kumar said Krishna district administration has constituted special teams to conduct a survey and study the conditions of the street children in the district from December 16 to 27.

Participating in a child welfare committee meeting held at the State Guest House on Wednesday, the JC said, “Following the directions of the Supreme Court, surveys will be conducted by the Child Protection Officer, and officials of labour, juvenile welfare, police, education and municipal departments along with Child Line and National Child Labour Project (NCLP) in Machilipatnam, Avanigadda, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Nuzvid and Jaggaiahpet. The survey, which will begin from Thursday.”

The Supreme Court had recently issued guidelines regarding Care and Rehabilitation of street children and the implementation of the District-wise Child Care and Protection Act 2015. NCLP project director D Anjaneya Reddy was present.