STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government meeting pushes for energy-efficient tech in Pedalandariki Illu houses

Energy secretary Srikant Nagulapalli said that Andhra Pradesh building sector alone consumes 42 per cent of the annual total energy consumption of 60,943 MU in the State.

Published: 17th December 2021 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Special chief secretary (housing) Ajay Jain (right) with other dignitaries at the ‘eco-niwas samhita’ in Vijayawada

Special chief secretary (housing) Ajay Jain (right) with other dignitaries at the ‘eco-niwas samhita’ in Vijayawada. (Photo| Prasant Madugala, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh will create a new record by implementing world-class energy efficient technology in the country's largest housing programme, 'Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu', said special chief secretary for housing Ajay Jain. 

Addressing a seminar on 'eco-niwas samhitha' (residential ECBC code) organized in Vijayawada on Thursday as part of the National Energy Conservation, Ajay Jain said Andhra Pradesh will be the first State in the country to build 28.3 lakh houses with modern technologies to improve energy efficiency that would help to considerably reduce temperature, energy consumption and greenhouse gases, and enhance thermal comfort in residential buildings. 

According to him, the State government is building 15.6 lakh houses under PMAY - Navaratanalu Pedalaandariki Illu under phase-1 with an estimated cost of Rs 28,000 crore. The construction of 10.72 lakh houses in 10,055 layouts has already commenced. 

AP State Housing Corporation has tied-up with BEE for adoption of energy efficient measures, and the government will provide environment-friendly bulbs, tubelights and fans to each household. "Using energy efficient designs in construction of houses is only an option for the beneficiaries, and not mandatory," Ajay Jain clarified.

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency of the Government of India has sanctioned the 'Indo-Swiss BEEP' to the State for extending technical assistance and capacity building to implement the energy-efficient building technology in the houses of Jagananna Colonies. Andhra Pradesh is only the third State to have been selected for the project after Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Energy secretary Srikant Nagulapalli said that Andhra Pradesh building sector alone consumes 42 per cent of the annual total energy consumption of 60,943 MU in the State. “Energy codes for new buildings are important for ushering energy efficiency in the building sector. The State government has notified Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) -2017 for mandatory adoption of the code in the existing building rules of AP.” 

He observed that the State has the potential to save around 15,000 MU of energy, he said and added that they have now implemented energy conservation and energy efficiency programs that can achieve energy savings to the tune of around 5,600 MU annually. 

BEEP India director Dr. Sameer Maithel  said the objective of the Andhra Pradesh government is to provide housing to the economically weaker sections with all modern amenities. Others who spoke on the occasion explained the benefits of BEEP project and training being provided to village and ward secretariat engineers. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pedalandariki Illu Navaratnalu Ajay Jain Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh housing
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
New drug could treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19 pneumonia: Lancet study
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu declares 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu' as state song
Social activist Rona Wilson (File photo | EPS)
Activist Rona Wilson's phone infected with Pegasus spyware, says new forensic analysis
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp