Andhra Pradesh government meeting pushes for energy-efficient tech in Pedalandariki Illu houses

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh will create a new record by implementing world-class energy efficient technology in the country's largest housing programme, 'Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu', said special chief secretary for housing Ajay Jain.

Addressing a seminar on 'eco-niwas samhitha' (residential ECBC code) organized in Vijayawada on Thursday as part of the National Energy Conservation, Ajay Jain said Andhra Pradesh will be the first State in the country to build 28.3 lakh houses with modern technologies to improve energy efficiency that would help to considerably reduce temperature, energy consumption and greenhouse gases, and enhance thermal comfort in residential buildings.

According to him, the State government is building 15.6 lakh houses under PMAY - Navaratanalu Pedalaandariki Illu under phase-1 with an estimated cost of Rs 28,000 crore. The construction of 10.72 lakh houses in 10,055 layouts has already commenced.

AP State Housing Corporation has tied-up with BEE for adoption of energy efficient measures, and the government will provide environment-friendly bulbs, tubelights and fans to each household. "Using energy efficient designs in construction of houses is only an option for the beneficiaries, and not mandatory," Ajay Jain clarified.

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency of the Government of India has sanctioned the 'Indo-Swiss BEEP' to the State for extending technical assistance and capacity building to implement the energy-efficient building technology in the houses of Jagananna Colonies. Andhra Pradesh is only the third State to have been selected for the project after Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Energy secretary Srikant Nagulapalli said that Andhra Pradesh building sector alone consumes 42 per cent of the annual total energy consumption of 60,943 MU in the State. “Energy codes for new buildings are important for ushering energy efficiency in the building sector. The State government has notified Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) -2017 for mandatory adoption of the code in the existing building rules of AP.”

He observed that the State has the potential to save around 15,000 MU of energy, he said and added that they have now implemented energy conservation and energy efficiency programs that can achieve energy savings to the tune of around 5,600 MU annually.

BEEP India director Dr. Sameer Maithel said the objective of the Andhra Pradesh government is to provide housing to the economically weaker sections with all modern amenities. Others who spoke on the occasion explained the benefits of BEEP project and training being provided to village and ward secretariat engineers.