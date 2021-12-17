STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh anti-graft body arrest seven temple staff for selling reprinted tickets

ACB DSP Shivanarayana Swamy said that the seven employees sold reprinted tickets at Kalyanakatta using fake ID numbers.

Image used for representation (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested seven staff of the Sri Bramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple, Srisailam for misappropriating the temple funds. All seven will be produced in a court on Friday, said ACB DSP Shivanarayana Swamy. 

The cop said that the seven employees - TS Darselly, B Roopa Kumar, K Badhu Naik, DB Venkateswarlu, P Jagajeevan Rao, P Ramanjaneyulu and Ch Nageswara Rao - sold reprinted tickets at Kalyanakatta using fake ID numbers. 

The employees were able to collect Rs 13,55,190 by selling the reprinted tickets between October 20, 2017 and October 31,2018, the ACB DSP added. He noted that the enquiry into the Rs 2.12 crore temple scam is still continuing. 
 

