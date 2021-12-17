STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Our stance is same as that of Centre on privatization: Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to HC

The High Court recorded the statement and said that in view of the Management of VSP making its stance clear, the final hearing will be held on February 2.

Published: 17th December 2021 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Management of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Thursday informed the Andhra Pradesh High Court that its stance is same as that of the Centre with regard to privatization of the steel plant. Advocate WB Srinivas, counsel for the management of VSP said that the steel plant is a Central government institution and it cannot act independently.

The High Court recorded the statement and said that in view of the Management of VSP making its stance clear, the final hearing will be held on February 2. It said that any key development with regard to privatisation can be brought to its notice in the meantime and early hearing in the case can be sought.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy issued orders to this effect.  The PIL was filed by former CBI joint director V Lakshminarayana and one another person. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Andhra Pradesh High Court VSP privatisation
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
New drug could treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19 pneumonia: Lancet study
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu declares 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu' as state song
Social activist Rona Wilson (File photo | EPS)
Activist Rona Wilson's phone infected with Pegasus spyware, says new forensic analysis
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp