Our stance is same as that of Centre on privatization: Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to HC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Management of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Thursday informed the Andhra Pradesh High Court that its stance is same as that of the Centre with regard to privatization of the steel plant. Advocate WB Srinivas, counsel for the management of VSP said that the steel plant is a Central government institution and it cannot act independently.

The High Court recorded the statement and said that in view of the Management of VSP making its stance clear, the final hearing will be held on February 2. It said that any key development with regard to privatisation can be brought to its notice in the meantime and early hearing in the case can be sought.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy issued orders to this effect. The PIL was filed by former CBI joint director V Lakshminarayana and one another person.