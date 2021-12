Parliamentarians attend Andhra Pradesh MP Magunta Srinivaslu Reddy's dinner

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ongole MP Magunta Srinivaslu Reddy and his industrialist son Magunta Raghava Reddy hosted a dinner for 176 senior Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members at his office in New Delhi on Thursday.

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy, MoS External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, Rajya Sabha members Sharad Pawar, Digvijay Singh, Jairam Ramesh, Lok Sabha members Girish Bapat, P Midhun Reddy, Manish Tiwari, Kalyan Banerjee, Mahua Moitra, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Dayanidhi Maran and Karthi Chidambaram along with others attended the dinner.