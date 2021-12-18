STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to announce pay revision for staff in 2-3 days

The Chief Minister is learnt to have enquired about the additional burden on the State exchequer with the implementation of the PRC and other demands of the employees.

Published: 18th December 2021 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 10:05 AM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranth and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter's camp office in Tadepalli on Friday and briefed him about the outcome of the talks with the employees' association leaders on Pay Revision Commission (PRC) and other issues.

They discussed the fitment to be finalised for the employees and other issues such as the Contributory Pension Scheme and regularisation of contract employees. The Chief Minister is learnt to have enquired about the additional burden on the State exchequer with the implementation of the PRC and other demands of the employees.

Meanwhile, leaders of employees' associations said they expect a positive announcement from the government on fitment by Tuesday. "We have got indications from the government that the Chief Minister will convene a meeting with officials on Monday and finalise the fitment. Probably on the same day or the next day, leaders of employees’ unions will meet the CM to discuss fitment and other demands followed by an official announcement on fitment by the CM," a leader of an employees' association said.

On Thursday, Andhra Pradesh JAC and Andhra Pradesh JAC Amaravati postponed their agitations after the government gave assurance that it will resolve all the 71 issues raised by them in a time-bound manner.The officers committee recommended 14.29 per cent fitment, but the employees expect that Chief Minister will announce more than that to satisfy them.

