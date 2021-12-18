Andhra Pradesh HC freezes bank account opened by Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple EO

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday freezed the bank account opened by the executive officer of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam, which is under hereditary management of Ahobilam Mutt in Kurnool district.

Dealing with a petition filed by the KB Sethuraman of Ahobilam contesting the appointment of the executive officer to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam by the endowment commissioner in "violation of rules", the division bench comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy directed the executive officer to operate the bank account opened in the name of Ahobilam Mutt along with head of the mutt.

The bench directed both the executive officer and the pontiff of Ahobilam Mutt to visit the bank and complete the procedure for joint operation of the bank account. It further directed the state government to file a detailed counter in the case.

Petitioner's counsel GL Narasimha Rao argued that the endowment commissioner has no power to appoint the executive officer for Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam under Ahobilam Mutt. The same was admitted by the Minister for Endowments in the State Assembly itself.

He said the executive officer appointed to the temple has opened a separate account and funds of devasthanams and mutt are being deposited in that account. Advocate General S Sriram said that Ahobilam Mutt itself has filed a petition before the single judge, which directed the executive officer not to intervene in the affairs of the temple.

Hearing both sides, the division bench said directions of the single judge will be implemented and the bank account opened by the executive officer will be freezed. The case hearing has been adjourned to January 20.