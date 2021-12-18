STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Crops should be changed as per soil fertility’

The State government has set up Rythu Bharosa Kendras for the welfare of the farmers and to give them all required information for cultivating the crop. 

Published: 18th December 2021 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Farmers should adopt latest technologies and change crops every year according to the change in weather, Minister for Agriculture, Horticulture, and Cooperation Kurasala Kannababu said. He inaugurated the AgriTech-2021 conference and exhibition at Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University in Lam on Friday. 

During the three-day programme, information on the latest technological instruments and developments in agriculture, horticulture and dairy will be provided to the farmers by scientists and professors from ANGRAU, Dr YSR Horticultural University and Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University. Farmers from all districts in the State are scheduled to arrive at the programme in batches.

Based on soil fertility, crops  should be changed. The State government has set up Rythu Bharosa Kendras for the welfare of the farmers and to give them all required information for cultivating the crop. He pointed out that Quality seeds and fertilizers are being provided to the farmers at subsidised rates. 

