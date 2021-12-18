STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

One foreign returnee in Guntur dist tests positive

The health officer informed that all kinds of tests are available at the PHCs and can be done free of cost.

Published: 18th December 2021 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The district health officials have so far test 1,989 people who arrived in the district from various countries. Of the total, one has tested positive for Covid-19. The DMHO officials have sent the samples for genome sequencing to ascertain if he has been infected by the Omicron variant.They have further instructed him to remain under quarantine. 

As many as eight doctors and DMHO staff are on duty at Hyderabad International Airport to identify the foreign returnees to the district and are testing them immediately and keeping them in quarantine.On the other hand, the officials are expediting vaccination amid the fear of Omicron. About 96 per cent of the people in the district have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine so far. Officials are confident that they will reach the 100 per cent mark by the end of this month. 

Speaking on the occasion, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Yasmin said as omicron cases are being reported across the country, people should be careful. They should not believe the rumours being spread regarding the new variant and act responsibly, she added.

She further urged people to get tested at the nearest primary health centre (PHC), in case they experience any health issues. The health officer informed that all kinds of tests are available at the PHCs and can be done free of cost.

“A door-to-door survey is being conducted to identify people who are experiencing symptoms. It is also everyone’s responsibility to adhere to the Covid-19 protocol by wearing face masks at all times and maintaining social distance as the festive season is ahead,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp