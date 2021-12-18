One foreign returnee in Guntur dist tests positive

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The district health officials have so far test 1,989 people who arrived in the district from various countries. Of the total, one has tested positive for Covid-19. The DMHO officials have sent the samples for genome sequencing to ascertain if he has been infected by the Omicron variant.They have further instructed him to remain under quarantine.

As many as eight doctors and DMHO staff are on duty at Hyderabad International Airport to identify the foreign returnees to the district and are testing them immediately and keeping them in quarantine.On the other hand, the officials are expediting vaccination amid the fear of Omicron. About 96 per cent of the people in the district have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine so far. Officials are confident that they will reach the 100 per cent mark by the end of this month.

Speaking on the occasion, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Yasmin said as omicron cases are being reported across the country, people should be careful. They should not believe the rumours being spread regarding the new variant and act responsibly, she added.

She further urged people to get tested at the nearest primary health centre (PHC), in case they experience any health issues. The health officer informed that all kinds of tests are available at the PHCs and can be done free of cost.

“A door-to-door survey is being conducted to identify people who are experiencing symptoms. It is also everyone’s responsibility to adhere to the Covid-19 protocol by wearing face masks at all times and maintaining social distance as the festive season is ahead,” she said.