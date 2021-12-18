STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police arrest three for stealing, recover loot worth Rs 1.45L

Published: 18th December 2021

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam police have arrested three thieves and recovered loot worth Rs 1.45 lakh from the accused.Markapur DSP Dr Kishore Kumar along with the Komarole police officials conducted a press meet at the Komarole Police Station premises on Friday and revealed the details.The DSP said, the accused, identified as Srinivasulu, Indla Raja Sekhar and Billa Hari Krishna,  started stealing and also committed crimes individually. 

Recently, Srinivasulu committed a chain snatching crime near Purushottamuni Palle village while the other two  stole a two-wheeler near Peerla Chavidi in Muktapuram village. Acting on a tip-off, Komarole SI Sambasivaiah, under the supervision of CI Firoze, arrested the three accused on Friday. Later, they were produced at the local court where the judge ordered remand for them.Police have recovered the two-wheeler along with gold worth nearly Rs 90,000 from the accused persons possession. The DSP appreciated the efforts of the Komarole Police.

