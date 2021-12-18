STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

With price difference, fuel stations in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur near Karnataka border suffer

While the taxes on fuel were decreased in the neighbouring States, the same is not the case in Andhra Pradesh, resulting in a wide gap in the prices of fuel in Andhra Pradesh and other states.

Published: 18th December 2021 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

A closed-down fuel station in Anantapur near Karnataka border

A closed-down fuel station in Anantapur near Karnataka border. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Several petrol bunks in Anantapur district bordering Karnataka ran out of business as people from Andhra Pradesh have been fuelling their vehicles on the other side of the border as there is Rs 12 difference on a litre of petrol and Rs 10 on a litre of diesel.

In D Heerehal mandal in Ananatapur district, seven out of 14 petrol bunks went out of business. Fuel station owners say they used to sell 1,000 liters of fuel per day on an average and today, they could hardly sell 400 liters. 

While the taxes on fuel were decreased in the neighbouring States, the same is not the case in Andhra Pradesh, resulting in a wide gap in the prices of fuel in Andhra Pradesh and other states. In Anantapur border mandals, petrol is being sold for Rs 111 and the same is being sold for Rs 100 or less in the village a few kilometers away, on the other side of the border. Same is the case with diesel. So, most of the truckers are preferring to tank up in Karnataka villages. 

"Fuel costs less there and what is the need for spending more here? By filling up the fuel tank of a truck, which has a capacity of 360 to 450 liters, we can save Rs 1,500," Md Rafi, a trucker and member of Anantapur Lorry Owners Association, said.  

He said that even if the vehicles are short of fuel when they are in the district, the truckers are only filling the required fuel to  reach the fuel station on the other side of the border. Fuel station owners rued they were  making heavy losses and could not sustain much longer. 

"Fuel sales have come down drastically. Around 40 per cent of the business is gone. Fuel stations in the district along the border are slowly becoming no-man’s lands with no business," Rajesh, owner of BPL fuel station in Anantapur, said.

Ramanjaneyulu, a owner of a fuel station in Kodikonda checkpost of Chilamathur mandal, said he was closing down his fuel station as there was  no business. "Bagepalle in Karnataka is three km away from here. Today, several fuel stations have come up there and fuel is cheaper there. So how can I have any business?" he asked. 

Since running a fuel station involves lakhs of rupees, owners are unwilling to bear the losses and it is not limited to one or two mandals, but majority of mandals in the district which share border with Karnataka.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anantapur district Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh Karnataka border Fuel price Petrol stations
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp