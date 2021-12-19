1,100 get placements at job mela held in East Godavari Agency under Operation Parivarthana

S Trimurthulu By

Express News Service

CHINTUR (EAST GODAVARI): More than 1,800 youths from interior villages of Kunavaram, Yetapaka, VR Puram and Chintur Agency mandals in East Godavari district attended a mega job mela at Chintur on Saturday. Of the total, over 1,100 tribal youths have got placements.

The East Godavari district police, in coordination with the Pamarthi Venkata Narasimha Rao (PVNR) Group, organised the biggest ever job mela in the Agency as part of Operation Parivarthana to wean tribals away from ganja smuggling and bootlegging.

At least 21 companies set up stalls at the job mela and recruited educated youth after conducting interviews. NACL Industries, Byjus, Amara Raja Batteries, Muthoot Finance, Apollo Pharmacy, Kallam Textiles Ltd, Ramcor, Jio Mart and KIMS Hospitals were among the companies which participated in the job mela.

Candidates with SSC to graduation qualification attended the mela. The youth are happy that they got access to a proper platform for gainful employment. The salary package offered by companies participated in the mela, ranges from Rs 50,000 to Rs 10 lakh per annum. Byjus offered a pay package of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 6 lakh per annum to Burra Jayadeep and Koppula Prudhvi respectively as call centre coordinators. Both the candidates are graduates.

Mutyala Chandana of VR Puram, a BCom graduate, said, “I got a job in Sri City. But I didn’t join the job as it is far away from my native place. I came to attend the walk-in-interview here with a hope to get a job locally. If not, I will go to Sri City.’’

Sode Naveen of Bojraygudem in Kunavaram mandal, who completed Intermediate, said he was raised by his mother, who is a farm worker. “I am not able to continue my studies. Hence, I came to attend the mela with a hope to get a good placement,’’ he said.

“The mega job mela was conducted after providing proper training to youngsters of Agency villages in communication skills and personality development,’’ district Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu said.

PVNR Foundation CEO Pamarthi Gopichand and Chintur ASP Krishna Kanth oversaw the smooth conduct of the mela. Food and drinking water and other facilities were arranged for the candidates who came to attend the mela from Agency villages.

