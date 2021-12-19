1,705 active infections remain in Andhra Pradesh as 189 recover 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Active Covid-19 cases stood a little over 1,700 after Andhra Pradesh saw 189 patients recover in a day on Saturday. In the same period, the State logged 137 fresh infections, taking the tally to 20,75,683, while the death toll rose to 14,478 with one more fatality.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, Chittoor, yet again, reported the highest of 28 new infections followed by 23 in West Godavari. Each of the ten other districts registered below 20 infections even as there was no growth in Vizianagaram.

With 16 new infections, the overall cases in East Godavari went past 2.95 lakh, the highest in the State followed by 2.48 lakh in Chittoor. With just 83,110 cases to its tally, Vizianagaram is the only district in the State that is yet to cross the 1 lakh mark. The lone fatality was reported from Visakhapatnam after which the toll in the district stood at 673.