STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Final rites performed for sacred snake in Vijayawada

The snake which used to live at Indrakeeladri Hill was considered to be holy.

Published: 19th December 2021 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2021 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

SNAKE

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vedic committee of Goddess Kanaka Durga Temple performed final rites for a snake in a traditional manner at Durga Ghat on the banks of Krishna River on Saturday. The snake which used to live at Indrakeeladri Hill was considered to be holy.

Temple head priest Yagna Narayana Sarma said two snakes have been wandering at Indrakeeladri for the last few years. A snake was found dead at Om Turning on Friday evening. Following this, the members of the Vedic committee decided to cremate the snake and perform final rites amid recitation of hymns.

Bhavani devotees take part in Kalasa Jyothi Utsav

Meanwhile, devotees who conferred Bhavani and Ayyappa Deeksha participated in the ‘Kalasa Jyothi’ rally from Sivaramakrishna Kshetram, Satyanarayanapuram to Indrakeeladri on Saturday. The procession is an annual ritual organised by the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam during the period of conferment of ‘Bhavani Deeksha’ on Margasira Purnima. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indrakeeladri snake Vijayawada Kanaka Durga Temple
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp