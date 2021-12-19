Final rites performed for sacred snake in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vedic committee of Goddess Kanaka Durga Temple performed final rites for a snake in a traditional manner at Durga Ghat on the banks of Krishna River on Saturday. The snake which used to live at Indrakeeladri Hill was considered to be holy.

Temple head priest Yagna Narayana Sarma said two snakes have been wandering at Indrakeeladri for the last few years. A snake was found dead at Om Turning on Friday evening. Following this, the members of the Vedic committee decided to cremate the snake and perform final rites amid recitation of hymns.

Bhavani devotees take part in Kalasa Jyothi Utsav

Meanwhile, devotees who conferred Bhavani and Ayyappa Deeksha participated in the ‘Kalasa Jyothi’ rally from Sivaramakrishna Kshetram, Satyanarayanapuram to Indrakeeladri on Saturday. The procession is an annual ritual organised by the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam during the period of conferment of ‘Bhavani Deeksha’ on Margasira Purnima.