‘Nurse’ offers Covid care, forces girl into prostitution

Police

Image used for representation. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A minor girl was allegedly forced into prostitution under the pretext of being treated for Covid. Police said, the 13-year-old girl lost her mother to Covid in June. Later, she herself tested positive for the virus.

An unknown woman, who introduced herself as a nurse at the Guntur GGH, took the girl promising her father to provide better treatment to his daughter.

On Thursday, the girl returned home and informed her father that she was forced into prostitution by the woman. During primary investigation, the police found that the woman is a resident of Swarnabharati Nagar in the city. 

She allegedly took the girl to Ongole and then moved her to various places including Nellore and Vijayawada where she forced her into prostitution. After the girl fell sick recently, the woman abandoned her in Vijayawada.

The girl somehow reached home. A zero FIR was filed by Medikonduru police and was transferred to Arundalpet police, who are on the lookout for the accused. 

According to sources, it has been learnt that the girl’s father had filed a missing complaint with Nallapadu police station two months ago. During investigation, the police found out that the girl was in Nellore district. 

Police are yet to ascertain the number of people involved in the crime and how the girl reached home. “The girl has been admitted to the GGH. After she recovers, we will get more details,” police said. 

