STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

RVR&JC holds alumni meet

The alumni association of RVR and JC College of Engineering organised a virtual alumni meet on Saturday.

Published: 19th December 2021 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2021 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

RVR

RVR and JC College of Engineering

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The alumni association of RVR and JC College of Engineering organised a virtual alumni meet on Saturday. President of the institute, Dr. Rayapati Srinivas informed the press that a total of 523 former students, who have settled in various countries across the globe, participated.  

Speaking of the national recognition that the college has received, principal Dr. K Ravindra directed the alumni to promote internships and placements for current students. The convenor of the alumni cell, concluded the meet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RVR and JC College of Engineering alumni meet
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp