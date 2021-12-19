RVR&JC holds alumni meet

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The alumni association of RVR and JC College of Engineering organised a virtual alumni meet on Saturday. President of the institute, Dr. Rayapati Srinivas informed the press that a total of 523 former students, who have settled in various countries across the globe, participated.

Speaking of the national recognition that the college has received, principal Dr. K Ravindra directed the alumni to promote internships and placements for current students. The convenor of the alumni cell, concluded the meet.