TDP duped Vijayawada residents in housing scheme: Malladi Vishnu

Responding to the TDP’s claims on OTS, Vishnu alleged that the TDP duped the residents of Vambay Colony by collecting Rs 65,000 from them for allocation of houses. 

Published: 19th December 2021 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2021 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu takes charge as Chairman for Brahmin Corporation of AP at Tummalapalli Kalashetram in Vijayawada

Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heated arguments were exchanged between the ruling YSR Congress and the opposition Telugu Desam corporators over the One Time Settlement scheme, during the council meeting here on Saturday. 

MLA Malladi Vishnu, who was in the meeting, said that it has become a routine affair for the opposition leaders to create a ruckus during the discussions on the implementation of welfare schemes for the residents of Vijayawada. 

“The OTS scheme is optional and houses will be registered with clear titles. During the TDP regime, 105 beneficiaries from Vambe Colony H Block paid Rs 65,000 each but full rights were not granted. However, the State government is providing full rights to the beneficiaries for Rs 20,000 under OTS. A nominal fee of Rs 10,000 will be collected for registration from the beneficiaries who were allocated houses during the TDP regime,” he added. 

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao said that it was the previous TDP regime that completely ignored the development of Vijayawada in the name of constructing a world-class capital Amaravati. 

During the session, Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi said that instructions were given to the officials to develop roads without causing any inconvenience to the public. 

Also, leaders of the Left parties staged a demonstration in front of the civic body’s administrative office demanding that the State government do not hike the property and garbage tax.

