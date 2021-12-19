Tamil Nadu-based Guruji vows to feed the needy for as long as he can

K Madhu Sudhakar By

Express News Service

KURNOOL: Santhi Ashramam Trust founded by Himalaya Guruji runs with the slogan ‘All Time Food’ for the needy. The Trust offers free food to any needy person, be it attendees at the government general hospital, migrant labourers or students who come to attend competitive exams.

Himalaya Guruji and volunteers of

Santhi Ashramam Trust distributing

free food to the needy | Express

The Trust was founded by Tamil Nadu-based Himalaya Guruji to satiate the hunger of the needy. Clad in saffron, the mild spoken Guruji was always ready to feed the needy under the banner of the Santhi Ashramam Trust which was established in 2016. The Trust has been providing its services to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

After observing the drought conditions in Kurnool district, the Trust planned to offer free food for all particularly, students who are studying at various government and private colleges and were not availing the midday meal.

The Trust started its free food distribution initially at Kurnool town Model Junior College with 1,100 students in 2017. Later on, the programme was extended to 10 colleges covering 5,600 students hailing from poor financial background in various parts of both Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) and neighbouring Gadwal in Telangana.

On public demand, the Trust extended its initiatives at public gathering spots like sports meets, competitive exam centres, military selections, police selections, DSC exam centres, job melas, hospitals and even at government offices where people gather for Spandana.

Apart from this, the Trust also started free food provisions as Annadanam programmes at all spiritual events irrespective of communal religious on special occasions. At least one crore people had a meal during this drive.

Speaking to TNIE about his life goal, Himalaya Guruji said he firmly believes that there is no service better than feeding the hungry. “As long as my resources permit, I will feed the people,’’ he said. Santhi Ashramam Trust has planned to establish an old-age home near their Gosala in Kurnool soon.

Swamiji informed that an old-age home, named ‘Amma Nanna’, will be established in an area of five acres, where free meals and other help will be provided.

The Trust has also set up Rs 1 medical clinic at Woodlands building in Kurnool city to provide health services to the poor.

Himalaya Guruji said specialists including physicians, ENT specialists, diabetologists, dentists, gynaecologists, etc are available at the clinic. “Patients can avail any clinical prescriptions by paying a consultation fee of Rs 1.”