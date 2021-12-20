Covid-19: 1,597 active cases after 228 recover

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh logged another 121 new Covid infections from over 29,000 samples tested in the 24 hours ending Sunday 9 am. The State has reported over 2.75 lakh infections from 3.09 crore samples tested, so far.

Two districts -- Vizianagaram and Kurnool -- did not report a single infection while five others logged less than 10 cases each, comprising a total of 22 out of 121 total number of positives reported on the day. The recoveries, on the other hand, were 100 more than the new cases and thus brought down the caseload to below 1,600 from 1,705 a day ago.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, Chittoor reported the highest of 32 new infections followed by 20 in Krishna. The four Rayalaseema districts registered a total of below 40 new infections even as three three north coastal districts reported 20 fresh cases.

Another 228 patients recovering took the gross to 20.59 lakh. The active caseload came down to 1,597, out of which 306 cases were in East Godavari alone followed by 290 in Chittoor. While six districts have less than 200 active cases each, the figures in five others stood below 100 each.

Only two districts - Guntur and Kadapa - witnessed a slight increase in active cases over Saturday while the caseload in West Godavari remained static at 147.

The lone fatality was reported from Krishna district taking the district’s toll to 1,474, the second highest in the State. The overall toll in the State has now touched 14,479.