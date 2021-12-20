Genome lab in State to be ready by Jan

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State is set to get a Covid-19 whole genome sequencing laboratory at Siddhartha Medical College in Vijayawada by the end of December or in the first week of January.

The lab is being set up in coordination with the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, and it is sponsored by the State Bank of India. During a recent review meeting on medical and health, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to set up a genome sequencing lab in the State at the earliest.

A team of experts from the health department has been sent to the CCMB for training in genome sequencing. At present, RT-PCR test samples are being sent to the CCMB from 14 test centres in the State for genome sequencing.

“Having our own genome sequencing laboratory has become imperative, given the increasing load on the CCMB. Though the number of samples we are sending for genome sequencing is very less compared to other States, it will be better to have our own lab with trained personnel, not just to determine Omicron, but other variants of Covid as well,” said a senior health official on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, the total number of positive cases reported among international travellers, who arrived in Andhra Pradesh from November 1, has gone up to 32. Nine primary contacts of foreign returnees have also tested positive for Covid-19. Only one among the international travellers has been confirmed as Omicron case so far. The patient has reportedly recovered from the virus, but is still under observation.

27 international fliers tested positive in December

According to senior officials in the health department, only five persons who returned from abroad, tested positive for Covid-19 in November. In December, 27 international travellers tested positive for Covid-19. Samples of all of them have been sent to the CCMB lab in Hyderabad for genome sequencing.

In all, 26,694 people have returned from abroad since December 1. Of the total, 25,782 foreign returnees have been traced and tested so far. “Efforts are on to trace and test the remaining foreign returnees at the earliest. At the same time, we have laid emphasis on tracing their primary and secondary contacts and testing them,” the official told The New Indian Express.