UBI offers crop loans 

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Union Bank of India (UBI ) will provide crop loans to the farmers with liberal interest rate. The bank will also provide a facility to pay with easy monthly installments.

In a meeting conducted here, S Jawahar, regional manager Ongole announced that the Union Bank of India is going to provide crop loan facility for all farmers, women’s SHGs, dairy farmers and other sections of the society in view of the losses incurred by the recent Covid-19 first and second waves, cyclones, heavy rains and floods.