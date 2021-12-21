Order on fixing movie ticket prices applicable to all theaters, clarifies HC  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday clarified that its earlier order instructing theater managements to fix price of movie tickets after consultation with respective joint collectors, who are license issuing authorities, is applicable to all the theaters in the state.

Dealing with the case, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy found fault with the Principal Secretary (Home) issuing orders stating that the court orders are only applicable to the managements of the theaters who approached the court. The bench asked Advocate General S Sriram to advise the principal secretary not to issue such orders to the media.

When V Maheswara Reddy, government pleader for home department, sought some more time for submitting additional material with regard to the case, the bench agreed and adjourned the case hearing to December 23.

‘Courts can’t ask govt to fulfil promises’

The AP High Court said that courts should not be asked to ensure implementation of assurances given by the Prime Minister in Legislative Bodies and promises made by the government in budget and during elections.

Call to buy SECI power: HC sends notices

The High Court issued notices to State and Central governments and AP Discoms, APERC and CERC, with regard to a petition challenging the cabinet’s decision to purchase solar power from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).