STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

530 seva tickets of Rs 1 crore each from TTD

The funds accrued from the Seva will be spent on the construction of Sri Padmavathi Cardiology Hospital for Children, TTD Trust Board Chairman said.

Published: 22nd December 2021 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

TTD

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (Photo | EPS)

By B Murali
Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is all set to allot the unutilised Udayasthamana Arjitha Seva tickets to devotees to raise funds for three major projects, including the construction of a superspeciality children’s hospital in Tirupati. 

The Seva tickets will be available online and offline for devotees. The cost of each ticket will be Rs 1 crore on all days except Friday. The Seva ticket cost will be Rs 1.50 crore on Fridays. The allotment of Udayasthamana Seva tickets is expected to generate an income of Rs 600 crore for the TTD.

“We want to allot the unutilised Seva tickets to raise funds for the construction of a super speciality paediatric heart hospital in Tirupati and also two cancer hospitals in the State to extend free treatment to patients,” TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy told TNIE.

Six persons, including the donor, will be allowed to take part in Udayasthamana Seva. They can participate in all Arjitha Sevas starting from Suprabhata Seva in the early morning to Unjala Seva at night. A maximum of six ticket-holders will be allowed a day. The ticket can be utilised on any day of the year except during Brahmotsavams and special events. 

Udayasthamana Arjitha Seva launched in 1981, was stopped in 1995. It was officially wound up in 2006. When the Seva was introduced, the ticket was priced at Rs 1 lakh. About 2,600 tickets were booked. However, 531 tickets have not been utilised by devotees due to various reasons. Now, the TTD has decided to allot these tickets to devotees at a price of Rs 1 crore each, Subba Reddy explained.

“We are providing an opportunity to donors to have darshan of the Lord from dawn to dusk under Udayasthamana Seva,” he said. The funds accrued from the Seva will be spent on the construction of Sri Padmavathi Cardiology Hospital for Children. “We are contemplating setting up two more hospitals in the State to provide free treatment to cancer patients,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams TTD Udayasthamana Arjitha Seva super speciality paediatric hospital Suprabhata Seva Unjala Seva
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
Four-day workweek, new salary structure, to be implemented in India soon
A poster of India's official entry to Oscars, Koozhangal
Oscars 2022: 'Writing With Fire' advances to next level, 'Koozhangal' out of race
In the clip, the girl and her siblings were seen sitting on the horse carriage decked up with lights. (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | MP tea seller's procession to celebrate new smartphone for daughter
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The plight of Tamils of Indian origin in Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp