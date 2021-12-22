Andhra Pradesh HC seeks detailed report from Anantapur police 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking serious exception to the searches conducted by the Anantapur police in the houses of TDP women leaders, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday directed Anantapur Superintendent of Police K Fakeerappa to explain under what sections the police conducted those searches. The district police chief was directed to file a detailed affidavit.

Dealing with a petition filed by TDP leaders T Swapna, P Vijayasri, K Chaitra Janaki and S Tejaswini stating that police have searched their houses without giving valid reasons, Justice D Ramesh directed the Anantapur district SP, who appeared before him in person following the court’s earlier summons, to submit a detailed affidavit. Giving exemption to Fakeerappa from appearing in person, the court adjourned the case hearing to January 4. Last week, the court granted anticipatory bail to the four leaders after police registered cases against them over alleged derogatory remarks against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. On Tuesday, the judge said the first affidavit lacks clarity.