STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh sought special package in lieu of Special Category Status: Centre

The AP government had sought financial benefits to be extended under the Centrally-sponsored schemes as part of SCS as a special package, Union Minister of State for Finance said in the parliament.

Published: 22nd December 2021 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary (File Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre on Tuesday once again made it clear that Andhra Pradesh was given a special package in lieu of the Special Category Status on the request of the State. In a written reply to a question raised by YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the AP government had sought financial benefits to be extended under the Centrally-sponsored schemes as part of SCS as a special package.

Considering its request, the Centre had announced the package for AP, he said. Chaudhary said the AP CM in a recent meeting with the NITI Aayog had sought the SCS. The Centre has the responsibility to fulfill the assurances made in the AP Reorganisation Act. It had released Rs 22,112 crore as revenue deficit grant for 2015 to 2020 and Rs 5,897 crore in 2020-21, he explained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh special category status Andhra Pradesh government Vijayasai Reddy
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
Four-day workweek, new salary structure, to be implemented in India soon
A poster of India's official entry to Oscars, Koozhangal
Oscars 2022: 'Writing With Fire' advances to next level, 'Koozhangal' out of race
In the clip, the girl and her siblings were seen sitting on the horse carriage decked up with lights. (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | MP tea seller's procession to celebrate new smartphone for daughter
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The plight of Tamils of Indian origin in Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp